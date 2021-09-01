Sologenic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $650,218.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $187.53 million and approximately $650,218.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,995,220 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

