Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.38 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $15.03 million and $1.38 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00159262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.65 or 0.07674823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.44 or 1.00154735 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.00994048 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

