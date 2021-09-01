South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SJI opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

