Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,821 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $50,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

