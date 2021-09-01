Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Critical Analysis

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% The Hain Celestial Group 3.93% 9.91% 6.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 60.26 -$5.32 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.85 -$80.41 million $1.45 25.80

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

