S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.39. 3,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

