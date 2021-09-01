Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) has been given a C$5.00 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.61.

CVE:SDE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,996. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.66.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

