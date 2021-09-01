SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

SPTN opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $772.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

