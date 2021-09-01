SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Trust Co owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. 101,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

