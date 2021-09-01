SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 263,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 59,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,115. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.

