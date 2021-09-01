Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00090576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00369557 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

