Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

