Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $37.58 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

