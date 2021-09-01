Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 626,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $783.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.80% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

