Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 5.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. 48,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

