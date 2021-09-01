Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Square were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.40. 136,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.89.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.