SRAX Stock to Split on Friday, September 17th (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares are going to split on Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

