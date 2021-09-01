SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. 883,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,094. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

