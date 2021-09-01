StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00133153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00839780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00049838 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

