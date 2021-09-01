Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $22.39 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $78,202.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00489992 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003284 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 123,364,543 coins and its circulating supply is 119,825,505 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

