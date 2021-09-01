StakerDAO (STKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $3,002.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

