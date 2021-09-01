Stakinglab 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $108.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 210.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $590.14 and approximately $108.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021305 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

