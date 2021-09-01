Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAN. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 454.80 ($5.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £14.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.68. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

