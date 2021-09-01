STARSHIP Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $28,344.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00066294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.14 or 0.07595714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,702.97 or 0.99843419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01021406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

