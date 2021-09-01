Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 88,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

STWD stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

