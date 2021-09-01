State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Robert Pollak sold 10,763 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $539,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,024. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after buying an additional 67,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

