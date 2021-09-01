State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,040,199.00 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,040,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STFC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,059. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.40.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STFC. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

