Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.03. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.