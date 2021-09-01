Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.19 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

