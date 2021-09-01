Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

