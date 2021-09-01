SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $86,495.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.80 or 0.00962574 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

