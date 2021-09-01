Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Stelco stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Stelco has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

