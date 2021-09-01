Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $13.55 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00161883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.43 or 0.07331201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.79 or 0.99943559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.30 or 0.01007572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

