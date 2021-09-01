Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Stericycle worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

