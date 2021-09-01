Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post $239.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.72 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $968.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $972.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

