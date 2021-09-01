Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25,419% compared to the typical daily volume of 16 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Clipper Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 277,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,394. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $139.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

