StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 3,051 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,146,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.