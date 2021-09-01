StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 96,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,270,000 after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,519. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.60 and its 200 day moving average is $384.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

