StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.14. 88,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,800. The company has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

