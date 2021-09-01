StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 105,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

