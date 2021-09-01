StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,903.62. 55,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,641.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,372.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.