StoneX Group Inc. Buys 2,015 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.99. 504,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

