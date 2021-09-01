StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 2,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

