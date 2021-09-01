StoneX Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

