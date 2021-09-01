StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $126.29.

