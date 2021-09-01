StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.13. The stock had a trading volume of 412,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

