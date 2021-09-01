StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 20,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,416. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.