StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $196.40. 124,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

