StoneX Group Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

