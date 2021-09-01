StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.16. 9,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

